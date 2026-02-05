As the days counted down leading up to Thursday’s trade deadline, the main question on the minds of Los Angeles Lakers’ fans was what move, or moves, would the team make. That question was answered in part on the morning of the trade deadline as the Lakers acquired sharpshooting wing Luke Kennard from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Gabe Vincent and a 2032 second-round pick.

It was no secret that heading into the trade deadline, the Lakers were searching for 3&D help on the wing. This move addresses only part of that. So let’s dive in and come up with a grade for the Lakers’ trade with the Hawks to add Luke Kennard.

Grading Lakers trade with Hawks for Luke Kennard

If part of the Lakers’ plan was to add 3-point shooting at the deadline, well, they added the No. 1 3-point shooter in the NBA. Luke Kennard has been shooting a league-leading 49.7 percent from 3-point range this season, on a little over three attempts per game.

Kennard has always been a good 3-point shooter. He holds a career averaged of 44.2 percent shooting from distance, and this is the third time in his career that he’s led the NBA in 3-point percentage. When he was traded to by the LA Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies back in 2023, he ended up shooting a career-best 54 percent from 3-point range on a little over five attempts.

And it’s not just his 3-point shooting where Kennard has been efficient this season. He’s just an overall high-percentage player. Through 46 games with the Hawks this season, he’s reached the rare 50/40/90 mark, the second time in his career than he’s done so. He’ shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 91.4 percent from the free-throw line.

The only issue with Kennard’s shooting is that he doesn’t always shoot. He can sometimes pass up shots in favor of another play, and he’s only taking around five shot attempts per game this season. For a Lakers team in need of consistent shooting, he can’t be afraid to let the ball fly.

And then there’s the other side of the equation. Kennard certainly addresses the Lakers’ shooting woes, but he doesn’t quite address their defensive issues. And that’s kind of the trade-off with moving Gabe Vincent. Vincent was not the caliber of shooter that Kennard is, but he was also a lot more effective on the defensive end.

While Lakers fans have bemoaned Vincent’s poor shooting as of late, one thing that could never be questioned was his tenacity defensively and willingness to play hard. In a season where Lakers head coach JJ Redick has often stressed the need to truly play hard, Vincent always was up that challenge.

But the Lakers did need to make a move. They were 22nd in the league in 3-point percentage. Adding a shooter of Kennard’s caliber is a plus even if his defense isn’t what you would like it be. And it isn’t like all he does is stand in the corner and shoot. He has the ability to handle the ball and make plays off the dribble. The past couple of seasons with the Grizzlies, he averaged a little over three assists per game. Back when he was with the Pistons, he averaged a career-best 4.1 assists when the ball was in his hands more often.

Obviously he isn’t going to have the ball in his hands as frequently with the Lakers, but it’s a skill-set the team can take advantage of at times. So while Kennard might not solve the Lakers’ defensive woes, he still brings valuable skills that will help this team.

Final grade: B- However, this can ultimately become a B+ if Kennard isn’t hesitant to shoot.