The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a big blow on Thursday when Luka Doncic exited with a hamstring injury. After the game, Austin Reaves discussed the injury and what losing Doncic for any period of time would mean to the team.

“Hopefully nothing major. We need him, he's our best player and the engine [for] a lot of the stuff we do. Hopefully we get good news tomorrow and I wish him nothing the best.” – Austin Reaves on Luka Doncic leaving Thursday’s game because of his left hamstring pic.twitter.com/spqiY3ldrA — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 6, 2026

The injury happened in the second quarter. It was right after Doncic passed the ball out of a double team. Immediately, he favored his leg in the aftermath of the play. Coach JJ Redick gave an injury update about Doncic after the game. Ultimately, Doncic and the trainers took the cautious route, and he did not return to the game. Doncic will get imaging down to test the severity of the injury. Prior to him leaving the game, Doncic had 10 points on 3 of 10 shooting, including 0 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Article Continues Below

This injury is bad timing for the Lakers, as Reaves just returned from a calf injury. Now, with Doncic possibly out, he, along with LeBron James, might have to shoulder the load for the Lakers. Jake LaRavia and Deandre Ayton could have more opportunities and more responsibility if Doncic were to miss significant time.

Reaves finished with 35 points while shooting 12 of 17 coming off the bench. Additionally, Rui Hachimura had 14 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the floor. Both players could see starting minutes if Doncic were out for any stretch of time. Despite the Lakers possibly wanting to ease Reaves back in, they might not have a choice in the matter if they need a player to contribute significant minutes. While the Lakers await the injury status for Doncic, they prepare for their next game, which is a showdown at Crypto against the Golden State Warriors.