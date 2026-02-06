Los Angeles Lakers fans are cursing the basketball gods during Thursday's home matchup versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Just two nights after welcoming back Austin Reaves, LA watched the team's top player suffer an injury. Luka Doncic grabbed at his leg before retreating to the locker room during the second quarter. He was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game due to left leg soreness, per ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

It goes without saying that the Lakers are heavily reliant on their superstar point guard. Yes, LeBron James and a healthy Reaves obviously make a big impact, but Doncic is the hub of the offense. Crypto.com Arena is holding its breath, eagerly awaiting an update on his condition.

Luka Doncic is headed to the locker room in Lakers vs. Sixers. Doncic held on to his left leg while walking off. pic.twitter.com/8V4plBN2Kz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 6, 2026

Article Continues Below

Before exiting the game, the NBA's leading scorer posted 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting with four rebounds and two assists. He also committed a whopping five turnovers in just 16 minutes.

The Lakers are beginning an eight-game homestand, which will continue after the NBA All-Star break, so this is a good opportunity to build momentum. However, it would be extremely challenging to climb the Western Conference standings without No. 77, especially since LeBron James is 41 years old and Austin Reaves is on a minutes restriction.

Given all the health obstacles that currently stand in its way, Los Angeles probably just wants to survive the next week and come out of the break refreshed. The Lakers (30-19) face an uphill battle against the 76ers (29-21). ClutchPoints will keep you informed on the latest news regarding Luka Doncic.