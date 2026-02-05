The Los Angeles Lakers got involved in the NBA trade deadline action on Thursday by sending Gabe Vincent and draft compensation to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for sharpshooter Luke Kennard, per Shams Charania of ESPN. The move allows the Lakers to add some more perimeter firepower while also moving on from Vincent, who had a rough tenure as a member of the Lakers.

Later in the day on Thursday, it was revealed that the Milwaukee Bucks would not be trading star Giannis Antetokounmpo, ending a pipe dream that some Lakers fans had that the team would be able to swing a trade for a superstar for a second consecutive season.

Lakers fans on X, formerly Twitter, were understandably not thrilled by the news.

“Another small way the Lakers lack of assets hurts — they don't have any valued talent they could use to add to a potential trade-for-Giannis war chest,” wrote one fan.

However, others were optimistic that the news could actually increase the Lakers' chances of landing the star over the summer.

“Giannis is clearly a Los Angeles Laker man… Summer 2026 will be a crazy off-season,” wrote another fan.

However, others urged caution in those talks.

“The Lakers have absolutely zero chance at Giannis unless Reaves agrees on a S&T to Milwaukee. They already turned down better offers than the lakers can even make this summer,” noted one user.

Overall, the Lakers mostly appear content to proceed with the team they have for the time being, which has a realistic chance of hosting at least one playoff series in the Western Conference this year.

The Lakers also recently got Austin Reaves back from injury, as he returned in Los Angeles' recent blowout road win over the Brooklyn Nets.

In any case, the NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday at 3:00 pm ET.