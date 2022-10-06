LeBron James calls Victor Wembanyama ‘an alien’ like never seen before

LeBron James has seen as much basketball as anyone in the universe. Even he’s never #witnessed anything quite like Victor Wembanyama. Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason game against the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas, LeBron mentioned that he was in the building on Tuesday to watch the 18-year-old Frenchman take on projected No. 2 overall pick Scoot Henderson and the G-League Ignite.

The 7’4 Wembamyana — who may very well be the most prized NBA Draft prospect since LeBron two decades ago — shined in his national-television debut on American soil. He scored 37 points for his club, Metropolitans 92, while sinking seven three-pointers and recording five blocks. His dazzling, one-of-a-kind talent was on full display.

Victor Wembanyama is heating up with back-to-back threes ♨️ pic.twitter.com/G4DvP7jlMp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 5, 2022

“Everybody’s been a unicorn over the last few years. But he’s more like an alien,” LeBron said after scoring 23 points in the Lakers’ 119-115 loss. “No one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is, but as fluid and as graceful as he is on the floor… His ability to put the ball on the floor, shoot step-back jumpers out of the post, step-back threes, catch-and-shoot threes, block shots. He’s for sure a generational talent and, hopefully, he continues to stay healthy.”

"Everybody’s been a unicorn over the last few years, but he’s more like an alien. No one has ever seen anyone as tall but as fluid & graceful on the floor as he is… He’s for sure a generational talent." LeBron talks about Victor Wembanyama.pic.twitter.com/XaWWRX76I3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 6, 2022

LeBron noted how much Wembanyama smiled and seemingly enjoyed the competitive atmosphere in Vegas, adding that he and Henderson are “big-time” players.

“He’s a 7-foot-4 Durant who blocks shots — and he’s not even close to what he’s going to be,” an anonymous general manager told ESPN. “He will be the most hyped player since LeBron.”

Maybe the Lakers can convince the Utah Jazz or Indiana Pacers to take Russell Westbrook in exchange for their unprotected 2023 first-round pick so we can see LeBron and Victor team up. Who says no?