A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have an undeniably tough test in the Western Conference Finals in the form of the Denver Nuggets. However, given that his legacy will be at stake here, it would not be surprising if LeBron comes out and dominates this series en route to punching their ticket to the NBA Finals.

For his part, former NBA star turned FanDuel TV analyst Chandler Parsons believes that LeBron has a golden opportunity to drop the mic on the GOAT debate. According to Parsons, if James leads the Lakers to a title this year, there should no longer be any question with regard to his GOAT status:

“Do not let the Lakers win this championship because if he wins this after everything they’ve been through this season, tell me he’s not the best player of all time,” Parsons said. “… My god, if this dude finds a way to knock off the No. 1 seed and then goes and beats Boston (in the NBA Finals)… put an end on the whole debate.”

The man has a point. Parsons pointed out how much the Lakers have struggled this year and how at one point, some of us thought they were going to be in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. However, thanks also in large part to their flurry of moves during the NBA trade deadline, LeBron and the Lakers were able to sensationally turn their season around. They are now just eight wins away from winning their second title in four years, which should cement LeBron James’ status as the ultimate GOAT — at least according to Chandler Parsons.