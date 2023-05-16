A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It comes as no surprise that Ja Morant has been the talk of the town yet again. This kid just has a knack for drawing all sorts of attention to himself. The old saying goes that bad publicity is still publicity, but perhaps in this extreme case, this adage doesn’t exactly apply well to the Memphis Grizzlies superstar.

Just a couple of months after his first gun scandal, Morant has once again been caught flashing a firearm on an IG Live stream. This is the exact same thing that got him into a whole lot of trouble the first time around, which is why Los Angeles Lakers star D’Angelo Russell appears to have provided Ja with some unsolicited advice:

“If you can’t change the people around you, change the people around you,” Russell wrote in his tweet.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Russell obviously didn’t name Morant in his cryptic tweet, so for all we know, The Lakers guard could be referring to an altogether different matter here. However, the timing does seem kind of suspicious given how D-Lo came out with this tweet a few hours after the Ja Morant bombshell broke.

Regardless if this was actually aimed at Ja or not, the fact of the matter is that this is some excellent advice from Russell. There’s been a lot of talk about Morant having a misplaced sense of loyalty to his friends, who many believe are serving as a bad influence for the embattled superstar. As Russell implied, if Morant is unable to change the ways of his buddies (or just generally, the people he surrounds himself with) then it might be time to consider cutting these folks out of his life entirely.