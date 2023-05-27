Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It’s safe to say Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is really ecstatic to see his eldest son, Bronny, graduate from high school.

LeBron continued to celebrate the momentous achievement of his son and their family on Friday as he uploaded a photo of him and Bronny from his graduation rights at Sierra Canyon. In the photo posted on his Instagram Story, the father-and-son duo were joined by Gloria James, who was clearly happy as well that she witnessed her grandson graduate.

The Lakers forward was all smiles in the photo as he captioned, writing “Ayyyyyyyyeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.”

LeBron James just being a proud dad as Bronny graduates from high school. Love to see it! #Lakers #USC pic.twitter.com/hoBTqpwwFi — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) May 27, 2023

It’s definitely a beautiful moment for the James family. You just love to see moments like this. While LeBron has been always supportive of his sons in their basketball careers, there’s no denying that seeing them work for their education is an even bigger milestone for him.

For what it’s worth, right after Bronny’s graduation on Friday, James shared a photo on Instagram as well to send a loving message for his eldest. Along with a video of Bronny’s graduation and several photos from the event, LeBron James wrote: “PROUD!!!! CONGRATULATIONS & LOVE YOU KID!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

LeBron may have his fair share of critics who often bash him and his game. But if there’s one thing that the haters cannot find fault with him, it’s being a father. He has always backed up his kids in whatever they do, and he always tries his best to be there for them, knowing how difficult it is to grow without a father.