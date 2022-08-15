Bronny James, the first-born son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, made headlines on Monday after his eye-popping poster dunk went viral. It’s been making its rounds on social media for good reason, too. So much so, that even Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant had to take notice.

Morant has had his fair share of poster dunks and based on his one-emoji reaction here, it is clear that he approves of Bronny’s flush:

Bronny’s one-handed dunk has been making a lot of noise, and it’s completely understandable why this is the case. His dad nearly lost his mind after seeing his son throw this one down, and it got equally mind-blown reactions from the likes of Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, and Jordan Clarkson, to name a few.

OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY!!!!! 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2022

A side-by-side video of Bronny’s dunk being compared to LeBron’s own slam is also going viral, and the similarity between the two throwdowns are eerily familiar.

Bronny James doesn’t exactly have the same level of talent his dad had at this age. Then again, this is LeBron James we’re comparing him to, and there aren’t too many out there who can hold a candle to a 17-year-old phenom LeBron.

Be that as it may, Bronny has still shown a lot of potential, which is why several schools have already been linked to potential recruitment efforts for him. Bronny is going to be in college next year (assuming that this is the path he takes), but he’s only expected to play for one year before he enters the NBA, where he will potentially team up with his father.