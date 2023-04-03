A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Right now, the Los Angeles Lakers are still battling for a spot in the Play-In tournament in the West. They took a massive step toward this objective on Sunday after a blowout win over the Houston Rockets. LeBron James and Co. are now inching closer to securing a Play-In spot, and at this point, a Top 6 finish and a guaranteed spot in the playoffs are actually still well within reach.

LA’s recent surge has a lot to do with LeBron’s new-found chemistry with Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell, among others. However, when asked what he feels is the ceiling for this star trio, James made it abundantly clear that they still have their eyes fixed on the title:

“We just want to put ourselves in a position to be able to compete for a championship,” LeBron said. “It’s a journey and obviously, we don’t have as much chemistry as a lot of other teams that are trying to compete for a championship or have aspirations to win a championship, but I like what we’ve been building over the last month or so.”

“We want to be on the floor together and make magic…He’s definitely making magic right now for sure.” @KingJames praises AD for his play and hopes they continue this going further. pic.twitter.com/GgWqQOiNIT — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) April 3, 2023

Qualifying for the Play-In tournament is just the first step for the Lakers in what they’re hoping will be another deep playoff run. They inched closer to that goal on Sunday as they are now seventh in the West with a 40-38 record. At the moment, they are just half a game behind the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors, who are currently tied for fifth. Don’t look now, but LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, and the rest of the Lakers are coming.