Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James wants to own a slice of a potential expansion NBA franchise in Las Vegas for a simple reason: Good business.

“It just makes sense,” LeBron said after his 2023-24 preseason debut at the T-Mobile Arena.

The Lakers held on to beat the Brooklyn Nets, 129-126. LeBron finished with 10 points and 5 assists in 17 minutes.

On Sunday, LeBron was among the handful of Lakers on hand to witness the Las Vegas Aces win Game of 1 of the WNBA Finals over the New York Liberty at nearby MichelobULTRA Arena.

“Obviously you have the Raiders here, you have the (Golden Knights) here, you have the Aces here. You got F1 coming very soon,” LeBron noted. “All-Star Weekend has been a few times. You’ve got the NBA Summer League … I think adding an NBA franchise here would just add to the momentum that’s going on in this town.

“I think it’s only a matter of time, and I hope I’m part of that time.”

One year ago, during a Lakers' preseason visit to Vegas, LeBron publicly declared his interest in bringing a team to the desert, invoking the commissioner.

“I want a team here Adam, thank you.”

James previously stated his desire to own the expansion team on an episode of “The Shop: Uninterrupted.”

Speaking It Into Existence! https://t.co/ARRiTp43cx — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 9, 2022

LeBron, a billionaire, owns small stakes in Liverpool FC, the Boston Red Sox, and the Pittsburgh Penguins via a partnership with Fenway Sports Group.

“Vegas has always treated myself and my teammates … with a lot of respect and a lot of love,” LeBron said Monday.