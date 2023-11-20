Former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal is interested in owning a Las Vegas expansion team with LeBron James.

Since his retirement from the NBA over a decade ago, former Los Angeles Lakers legendary center Shaquille O'Neal has established himself as somewhat of a mogul in the business world. It's hard to go ten minutes watching television without seeing one or two commercials featuring O'Neal, and now the three-time Lakers champion is looking to expand his horizons into NBA ownership.

O'Neal recently spoke on his interest in owning a potential NBA franchise should the NBA expand into a city like Las Vegas, including whether he'd be interested in partnering alongside current Lakers star LeBron James, who also has quite a bit of money to spend.

“If there’s ever an NBA team that’s going to come here [to Las Vegas], I would definitely like to be involved,” said O'Neal, per Arash Markazi of The Messenger. “With LeBron, without LeBron, I just want to be involved.”

He also spoke more specifically on what specific role he would like to play in a potential ownership, including whether or not he'd be willing to branch out into other sports besides basketball.

“Not baseball,” said O'Neal. “Football maybe, basketball definitely but not baseball. I want to be involved. There are two types of owners. There’s the owner that just has the bragging rights and I’m the partial owner and there’s guys that like to make decisions. I, at some point, would like to be in on the decision-making process.”

With or without LeBron James, it seems that Shaquille O'Neal already has his ownership game plan set in stone.