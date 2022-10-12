LeBron James is a pretty competitive dude. After all, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar would not be where he is today if he didn’t have that dog in him.

Damon Jones, who happens to be one of LeBron’s former teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers, had to learn this the hard way. It looks like he challenged the Lakers talisman to a 3-point competition in practice, and it did not end well for Jones (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

LeBron James and coach Damon Jones having a three-point competition 🔥 (via @swishcultures_)pic.twitter.com/fbSEVukuKJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 12, 2022

LeBron didn’t even need shoes on (or a shirt) to defeat Jones in the shoot-out. To make matters worse for him, Jones shot a horrendous airball from the corner, which drew quite a savage reaction from Anthony Davis and a few other Lakers players. Jones himself looked embarrassed after that shot, and it seems like the shooting touch he once had has now somewhat eluded him. Then again, maybe Damon Jones was just having a bad day.

Many years before joining the Lakers, LeBron was teammates with Jones with the Cavs for three seasons between 2005 and 2008. James was still a young superstar in the NBA then, while Jones was already in the twilight of his career. He retired in 2009 after 11 years in the league.

Jones then joined the Cavs’ coaching staff in 2014, and he was part of Tyronn Lue’s staff during that historic LeBron James-led 2016 title run. He parted ways with the Cavs in 2018. These days, the 46-year-old also serves as a broadcaster for ESPN.