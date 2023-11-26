Lakers star LeBron James' new museum includes white suit he wore when Cavs selected him No. 1 overall in 2003 NBA Draft

A museum memorializing NBA legend and current Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James opened in his hometown of Akron, Ohio Saturday, and naturally people are curious about what's inside. Given its location, fans could expect to see a lot of keepsakes from his Cleveland Cavaliers days, including the very beginning.

The white suit James wore to the 2003 NBA Draft is on display in the LeBron James Home Court Museum, per Wiley Jawhary of Spectrum News 1. The name of the game in this specific industry is nostalgia, and a vestige of his first night as a member of the Cavs is sure to connect deeply with some of the locals bound to visit the establishment.

James came into the league with more fan fare than arguably any other prospect in the history of the game, drawing comparisons to Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson before even his first piece of NBA action. He embraced it all, courtesy of a “Chosen” tattoo he got in 2002 (originated from Sports Illustrated cover).

And so began a hyper-scrutinized career that featured its share of highs (four championships) and lows (struggled against Dallas Mavericks in 2011 NBA Finals). Through it all, though, LeBron James remains the face of the sport. His 2016 championship with the Cavaliers cemented his legacy and made him an eternal folk hero in Cleveland.

Fans can also find plenty of memorabilia from his time in St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Home Court. The all-time scoring leader is clearly focused on pulling at the heart strings of the people who witnessed the start of his Hall of Fame journey up close in Akron.

But not on Saturday night, however, as the Lakers battle the Cavs in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.