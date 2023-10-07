Retired sharpshooter JJ Redick expressed strong opinions towards the sacredness of the locker room, tweeting out his disagreement with the fact that everything seems like it's being caught on film these days. Redick, alluding to Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders' incredible callout of Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, decried the fact that the times are changing and it seems like there is nothing NBA players can do to stop this change. And it's looking like Redick has Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in his corner when it comes to this debate.

Replying to the tweet on his Instagram story, the Lakers star agreed vehemently with Redick's take on how the locker room must be hallowed grounds among coaches and players only.

“Couldn't have said it better! Straight FACTS!!!!” James wrote.

Given how much attention LeBron James draws in whatever he does, it's no surprise to see him look at the locker room as a safe haven. The Lakers star's choice of dinner place or opinion about the color of sky immediately becomes newsworthy, so it's difficult for him to find space to let loose. Thus, witnessing media infiltrate the locker room, getting unfettered access to a team's unfiltered thoughts and unfiltered discussions that have a tendency of getting heated cannot sit well with The King.

However, given the ubiquity of social media and smartphones that have 12-megapixel cameras, it'll be hard for James and JJ Redick to push back on the unendingly growing demand for content. The internet is a marketplace for attention; clicks and views drive advertising revenue, and attaching the names of prominent personalities, such as the Lakers star, to stories is one of the most surefire ways to stand out in a content-saturated field.

There has to be a happy medium that media members and professional sports organizations can strike to maintain some semblance of sacredness in the locker room. After all, the easier access to the riveting narratives that make watching the NBA such an enthralling experience have driven immense profits for the league, so it's not all bad in that regard. Perhaps better communication between members of the locker room and media members are needed just so they'd know what or what not to film.