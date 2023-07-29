Bronny James' road to recovery from a cardiac arrest just got a positive development as father LeBron James took him out for dinner. TMZ reported that the entire James family, including Savannah, Bryce, and Zhuri, went out for dinner on Friday night at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California, just miles away from downtown Los Angeles.

It sure is indeed good news for everyone who worried after Bronny James fell down to a cardiac arrest while working out at USC on Monday. TMZ further reported that James was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

Fans and friends alike expressed support for Bronny James, among the latest was another college basketball star who went through his own heart issues, Shareef O'Neal. O'Neal assured that he will support James in his road to recovery.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dr. Merje Chukumerije, who attended to James when he was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, said that he will continue to be monitored by his doctors. However, Chukumerije allayed fears and said that James is “expected to make a full recovery.”

Seeing Bronny join his family for dinner outdoors is a positive sign that he is getting better, although his diet could be something to look at as well since recovering from a cardiac arrest would mean he needs to watch his eating.

LeBron James has been giving daily updates since his son's scary incident. On Thursday, he said that Bronny is “doing great” and that they are “safe and healthy,” and it seemed to be the case during their Friday dinner.