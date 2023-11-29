With Jalen Hurts recent play, the Eagles star quarterback's comeback ability has put him in Joe Montana territory.

With Jalen Hurts leading the way, the Philadelphia Eagles have risen to the top of the NFL. Hurts has proven to be a master of the comeback this season, putting himself in Joe Montana territory.

Five times this season the Eagles have found themselves trailing by 10+ points. Philadelphia has gone on to win them all. Hurts is the first quarterback since Montana in the 1989-90 season to win five games at quarterback while trailing by 10+, via James Palmer of the NFL Network. Montana won both the MVP and Super Bowl MVP award in 1989.

The Eagles trailed by 10+ against the teams such as the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders. They've managed to come back in all of them, proving this year's squad is exuding resiliency. That will be key as Philly moves through the rest of their schedule.

Currently on a five-game winning streak has led the Eagles to a 10-1 record and a two-game lead in the NFC East. With the best record in all of football, Philadelphia is looking like the team to beat as the regular season winds down.

Jalen Hurts has played a massive role in getting the Eagles to where they are. On the season, Hurts has thrown for 2,687 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has added 410 yards and 11 additional scores in the run game.

With 10 interceptions already, the Eagles surely want to see Hurts cut down the turnovers. However, Hurts has time after time been able to bounce back and lead his team to victory. Philadelphia hopes the same remains true once the playoffs begin.