On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers picked up another NBA Cup win with a home demolition of the Utah Jazz. The big story of this one for the Lakers was the play of rookie sharpshooter Dalton Knecht, who scored 21 points in the third quarter alone and knocked down several “heat check” threes despite some solid defense from the Jazz.

LeBron James also played well in this one, recording 26 points to go along with 12 assists and two rebounds. On Wednseday, James took to X, formerly Twitter, to cosign a tweet from Kevin Durant's manager Rich Kleiman discussing the current state of sports media, referencing the “click bait” nature of discourse in 2024.

“AMEN!!” wrote James.

But the Kid from Akron didn't stop there.

“And with that said I’ll holla at y’all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care,” wrote James in a post four minutes later.

Some fans may recall when James used to activate his “zero dark 30” mode during various playoff runs in the 2010s with both the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers, a tradition he appears to have abandoned since joining the Lakers in 2018.

A strong start for the Lakers

The early returns on this new Lakers season under head coach JJ Redick have been promising, to say the least. The Lakers still haven't lost a game at home, and Anthony Davis has come out playing some of the best basketball of his career, performing at an MVP level for Los Angeles so far this season.

The Lakers have also seen continued strong play from their supporting cast, including Austin Reaves, who has shot the lights out from beyond the arc in the last couple of weeks, as well as D'Angelo Russell, who has responded professionally after he was moved to the bench by Redick.

And then of course there is James, who is somehow still playing at an elite level despite being just over a month out from turning 40 years old. James recently put together a streak of four straight triple doubles–the first such run of his career-as part of the Lakers' current six game winning streak, and the four time MVP is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

In any case, up next for the Lakers is a home test against another team that has been on fire as of late: the Orlando Magic. That game is slated to tip off at 10:30 PM ET.