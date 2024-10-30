The Los Angeles Lakers have had a strong start to the 2024-25 NBA campaign. However, the Lakers are not the only ones who have the city buzzing. The Dodgers are amid an exciting World Series matchup with the New York Yankees and are one win away from claiming the 2024 title. The Dodgers' fandom reaches far, and LeBron James showed that with his Freddie Freeman reaction post on Tuesday night.

Freeman made MLB history in Tuesday's Game 4 matchup when he became the first player to hit a home run in six consecutive World Series games. The impressive hit came when the game was tied at the top of the first inning. Freeman gave the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.

Of course, LeBron James could not get enough of Freeman's incredible feat:

“FREDDY FREEMAN WE ARE NOT WORTHY!!!!!” James posted on X (formerly Twitter) alongside five praise hands emojis.

The Lakers star is keeping tabs on Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers as Los Angeles attempts to close out Game 4 and win their first championship since 2020.

Los Angeles' is hungry to win the series, and second baseman Gavin Lux explained why a 2024 title would mean a lot to him.

“Having it taken away for a whole year, it makes you appreciate the game definitely a little more,” Lux said when addressing the media before Game 4. “We still gotta win one more game. Nothing's over till it's over.”

Lux experienced an injury that held him out of competition in 2023, but he and the Dodgers are more focused than ever in 2024.

“That’s the main thing I feel like is different from years past, is the intensity to compete every single pitch and to not give an at bat away or a pitch away,” Lux added. “Not to say we did in the years past, but the intensity every single pitch, every single inning feels different than it did.”

The Dodgers have endless support. Whether LeBron James, the Lakers, or other citizens of Los Angeles, the baseball club has an army behind them as they battle in their final series.