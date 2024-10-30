“He can't keep getting away with this” – New York Yankees fans in shambles after yet another Freddie Freeman home run.

That's right, after watching the Los Angeles Dodgers get off to a quick 3-0 lead in the World Series thanks in large part to the impressive play of the former MVP, 2024's Mr. October did it again, hitting his fourth-straight World Series home run in as many games to put LA up to a 2-0 lead.

But wait, it gets even better… if you're a Dodgers fan. That's right, according to MLB, Freeman is now the first person in history to hit a home run in six-straight World Series games dating back to the Dodgers' last time in the Fall Classic, a mark that almost certainly guarantees him the WS MVP if LA leaves New York with the Commissioner's Trophy.

Needless to say, social media lit up after watching Freeman's big efforts, and the reactions felt pretty much how fans would expect, with the Dodgers' faithful celebrating Freeman's magical efforts on an injured ankle no less, while Yankees fans? Well, they are in shambles.

Yankees fans aren't taking Freddie Freeman's success well

One post that earned considerable ire from Yankees fans came from Barstool Sports, who, like David Ortiz, are just as happy to see New York down bad as their beloved Red Socks do well, boldly declaring Freeman the new “King of New York.”

Another post that angered Yankee fans to no end had a similar sentiment, calling Freeman a “Yankee Killer” while pairing him up with Big Papi and Jose Altuve.

Goodness, even Mets fans got in on the misery, noting that Yankees fans were just experiencing what they had to suffer through earlier in the month.

So what is there to do about this situation? Well, social media user Ken Kahn had a pretty succinct suggestion, noting that management should simply dismantle the team and hire a new skipper because they came this close only to earn no cigar for their efforts.

“Another horrible start for the Yankees!” Ken Kahn wrote. “Keep pitching to Freeman with men on base!!!! We will lose tonight and should see a dismantled team next year, With a new skipper.”

Should the Yankees actually blow it all up if they lose to the Dodgers in four games? No, frankly, that would be incredibly shortsighted, but it's clear the team does have some issues that need to be addressed, both in terms of additional firepower down the lineup and further discipline across the board.

And as for Freeman? Well, he's even more of a made man than he was before, a certified “Yankee Killer,” the “King of New York,” and maybe, just maybe, the World Series MVP, an honor that would look pretty darn good on his Hall of Fame-caliber resume.

Though this series may be over before Halloween, it's safe to say “Freddy Krueger” might just be another moniker to add to Freeman's resume, as this entire series has been a certified Nightmare on E 161st Street for any fan of the Yankees.