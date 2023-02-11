It’s the game of the week as the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Golden State Warriors. We’re live from Oracle Arena, sharing our NBA odds series, making a Lakers-Warriors prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Lakers will have a new look as they enter this game with the Golden State Warriors. D’Angelo Russell will debut for the Lakers tonight after coming over from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a trade. Significantly, it will be a return to the team that drafted him. Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt also are the new players in town, and the Lakers will showcase them in front of the world. Now, the time is here to see how they do over the final 26 games of the season.

The Lakers will enter this game with a record of 25-31. Additionally, they are 12-17 on the road. The Lakers are 4-6 over their previous 10 games. However, Los Angeles hopes the new additions will help boost their play and increase their chances of victory as the season winds down. It is now or never for the Lakers.

The Warriors did not make many moves at the Trade Deadline. However, the one significant move they made is in jeopardy as Gary Payton II failed a physical. The Warriors already are suffering without Stephen Curry. Now, they have a dilemma on their hands and may have to cancel a trade for a guard that could have helped fill a void. The Warriors still have Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins. However, the void of Curry’s injury is significant.

The Warriors enter this contest with a record of 28-27. Amazingly, they are 21-6 at Oracle Arena. The Warriors are 6-4 over their past 10 games. Moreover, they have won three in a row.

The Warriors defeated the Lakers 123-109 in the only meeting of the season on opening night at Oracle Arena.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Warriors Odds

NBA Odds: Lakers-Warriors Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +2.5 (-110)

Golden State Warriors: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 238.5 (-110)

Under: 238.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Warriors

TV: ABC

Stream: NBA

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

We all know who the Lakers are. Firstly, there is LeBron James. He did not play on Thursday against Milwaukee but likely suits up tonight. Then, there is Anthony Davis. He is a monster on the boards and also can put up 40 points if given the chance. Now, we get to see who steps up as the third option.

Russell makes his debut. However, there are questions about his shooting and his defense. When Russell is on his game, he can be one of the best players on the court. However, when he is not, he takes ill-advised shots like the one that ended Minnesota’s season last year. Which Russell will we see? Then, there is his defense. The Lakers already struggle on the defensive end. Now, they employ a player that routinely gets burned. It will be interesting to see who he guards tonight and how efficient he is on the defensive end.

Beasley and Vanderbilt are the key factors here. Ultimately, the Lakers brought them over for their shooting touch and their ability to defense. It will be the best test for them to start against one of the best shooting teams in the league.

The Lakers will cover the spread if the new players gel and hit their shots to support James and Davis. Then, they must swarm the elite Golden State players and prevent them from hitting their shots.

Why The Warirors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors are the definition of a jekyl and hyde team. First, they are nearly unbeatable at home. But they are horrific on the road. Tonight, they will be at home. But you must consider the fact that Curry is still out. Ultimately, the Warriors must find a way to win without him. It is a tall task to ask.

But Thompson, Poole, and Wiggins are all elite shooters, and all can carry the Warriors on any given night. Significantly, they will need to hit their shots and find a way to stop James and Davis. The next step would be to prevent the Lakers from getting into a groove.

The Warriors will cover the spread if they convert their chances and break open in space. Then, they must prevent the Lakers from gaining any momentum.

Final Lakers-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Lakers can cover the spread and still lose. Consequently, we don’t know how well they will gel. There could be a situation where the Lakers cover, yet miss an assignment on defense and lose at the end. Naturally, expect this game to go down to the wire.

Final Lakers-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: +2.5 (-110)