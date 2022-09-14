Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has so aptly been endowed with the title of “The King” in the NBA. The four-time champ has embraced this moniker and he recently flexed the same with his entire family in an epic new photoshoot for Vanity Fair.

LeBron shared some photos of the shoot on his own Instagram, and they indeed look majestic:

The only thing missing here is LeBron putting on a crown. His wife, Savannah James, is also looking as lovely as ever in the shoot as she perfectly fulfills the role of the queen to LeBron’s king.

The kids aren’t looking like kids anymore, too. LeBron’s youngest daughter Zhuri is now seven, while his two boys are pretty much looking like grown men. There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding his eldest son, Bronny James, who’s now trying to make his way to the NBA to someday join his dad on the same team. Bryce, who is two years younger than Bronny, has also been making waves, and he too could be in the NBA in a few years’ time.

At this point, there has been some whispers in and around the league about LeBron James potentially playing with his two sons in the NBA. The King has already declared that he will join whichever team decides to draft Bronny when he becomes eligible in 2024, and he could soon make a similar announcement for Bryce.