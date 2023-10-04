LeBron James is entering his 21st NBA season and his sixth as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Injuries that James has had to deal with have lessened this team's chances of getting back to the NBA Finals after winning it all in the 2020 NBA Bubble, but even at 38 years old, James appears to have his old burst back in training camp.

On Wednesday, head coach Darvin Ham spoke to the media about how the team is progressing early on in camp, also addressing LeBron's foot injury that sidelined him and limited his abilities late in the 2022-23 season.

“Without question,” Ham firmly stated when asked if James' burst was back, via ClutchPoints' Michael Corvo. “He's an elder, wise man on the court, as well as off the court. He's very calculated in the way he chooses his spots… He's 100 percent healthy, looks fine, and he looks like third- or fourth-year LeBron.”

Darvin Ham said “without question” LeBron has his pre-foot injury burst back. “He’s 100% healthy…He looks like 3rd or 4th Year LeBron.” Ham said the help around LeBron should allow him keep that burst throughout the season, so when the Lakers “get to our destination, he’ll be… pic.twitter.com/1fzatbfwq8 — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) October 4, 2023

If there is anything that will excite Lakers fans, it is not only hearing that LeBron is healthy, but that he has the same spring in his step that he did when he first entered the league two decades ago.

The sustained success James has been able to find is truly remarkable. He continues to be one of the best players in the league and he recently became the NBA's all-time leading scorer during he 2022-23 season, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's legendary mark that nobody thought would ever be conquered.

Despite playing in only 55 games due to injuries, James still managed to average 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor. LeBron may not have the same level of stamina he once had, but when he is on the floor, the Lakers have a chance to win any game they play in.

The fact that he is “100 percent healthy,” according to Ham, is fantastic news for Los Angeles. Even though they got swept in the Western Conference Finals several months ago, the Lakers enter the 2023-24 campaign as a team that truly believes they can win the Western Conference.

As long as LeBron James is available and healthy, they will have a very good chance to achieve said goals.