LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are currently searching for answers after getting demolished by the Phoenix Suns on some nationally televised action on Sunday afternoon from the desert. James played well in this one, but the Lakers could not get any stops against a Suns offense featuring Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, as well as contributions from role players like Royce O'Neal and Grayson Allen, who drained six threes each.
As the season winds down and the postseason looms, some fans are wondering what the future might hold for the 39-year old James as it pertains to his ties to Los Angeles, as the king can hit free agency if he so chooses this offseason.
For his part, former Los Angeles Laker Metta World Peace (known as Ron Artest during his playing days) has a bold prediction for what James will do this summer.
“I think LeBron [James] retires a Laker… He's still playing at a high level, I can't see him leaving,” said World Peace, per Run It Back presented by FanDuel TV (via ClutchPoints on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter).
Indeed, it would be a bit of a surprise to see James, as he once infamously said, take his talents anywhere besides southern California this offseason, even if the Lakers aren't necessarily positioned to win anything of note this season. The hope is that Los Angeles will be able to swing a trade for a star this offseason once they are able to trade more first round picks.