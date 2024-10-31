Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James has gotten his first game against his father's old franchise out of the way. While the game ended in a 134-110 rout by the Cavaliers, it marked another significant chapter in the James family's NBA journey.

After LeBron James checked out with a team-high 26 points in the fourth quarter, Bronny entered with five minutes remaining. He found fellow rookie Dalton Knecht for a layup within his first minute of action, and once again right after. He then hit a nice 14-foot jumper along the baseline at the two-minute mark. It was another tremendous stretch of experience, and LeBron heaped praise on how he's handled it.

“20,000 fans screaming my name to get in the game and wanting me to be in the game, and if the role's reversed, I don't know if I would have been able to handle it,” James said.

Bronny scored his first-career points against the franchise where LeBron started his NBA journey and brought home an NBA championship. That's about as cool as it gets in sports.

Will Bronny James play in the Lakers' next game?

The Lakers are on the road to face the 1-4 Toronto Raptors on Friday. It's uncertain if James will appear, but it will likely depend on how close the game is in the latter stages. The Lakers need to get back in the win column, so head coach JJ Redick will be keeping his best talent on the court in their attempt to improve to 4-2.

James didn't come off the bench when the Lakers lost 109-105 to the Phoenix Suns on October 28. He made his official NBA debut when the Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Opening Night, as the James tandem became the first father and son ever to play in the NBA together.