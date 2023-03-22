Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

After Mario Chalmers said that “nobody fears” LeBron James, FOX sports analyst Chris Broussard put the take in a better perspective by quoting a Mike Tyson-Floyd Mayweather comparison between the Los Angeles Lakers star and Kobe Bryant that was made by an anonymous All-Star guard.

For those who missed it, Chalmers recently made headlines when he shared that players are “not scared thinking about the matchup” with LeBron James. Many saw it as a massive criticism on LeBron, and it drew mixed reactions from fans and basketball personalities alike since it came from James’ former Miami Heat teammate. Even JJ Redick chimed in and refuted the take, emphasizing that it was a flawed sentiment.

In the latest episode of First Things First on FOX, Broussard addressed Chalmers’ comments and said that he understands where it’s coming from. To put it simply, Broussard expressed his belief that it came from the fact that the likes of Kobe and Michael Jordan are so competitive, while LeBron is so friendly and tries to be in a good relationship with most NBA players.

He also compared it to players going against Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. While NBA stars probably fear KG more than TD, there’s no denying that TD is the far better player.

The veteran sports commentator then proceeded to quote an unnamed All-Star guard who compared LeBron James to Floyd Mayweather and Kobe Bryant to Mike Tyson to better highlight what Chalmers is talking about.

“One player told me — who was an All-Star guard, who played against Kobe and LeBron — told me this. He said, ‘Look, it was like the difference in fighting Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. You know you’re going to lose to both because they’re both great, but it’s going to hurt more to fight Tyson than Floyd. Floyd will beat you, but he’s not going to hurt you. That’s the feeling with LeBron.”

It is certainly an interesting analogy that has its merits. Besides, it’s not the first time LeBron James’ mentality has been compared to the likes of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

At the end of the day, however, there’s no doubt that LeBron is a great player who will go down as one of the best to ever do it. Regardless of what others say, the Lakers great has nothing left to prove.