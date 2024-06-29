Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is getting used to the idea of playing alongside his son. LeBron gave a two-word reaction on social media to his son's choice of what number to wear for the club.

“No Words!” James posted to Instagram, when Bronny chose the no. 9 to wear for his jersey. Bronny was drafted by the Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

The two are now the first father and son to ever play together in the NBA. There is a lot of change in the air for the Lakers this coming year, as JJ Redick is also the new head coach for the team. Redick is a former league player who has never held a head coaching position in the NBA.

The Lakers and their fans hope that the James duo, as well as Redick, can bring a NBA Championship back to the city. Los Angeles bowed to the Denver Nuggets in this year's Western Conference playoffs. The Lakers lost to Denver in five games. The franchise last won the NBA Finals in 2020, and Lakers fans are getting restless.

Bronny James will have to answer questions as an NBA player

Bronny James was considered by many to be a surprise NBA Draft pick. Bronny did not have a strong season in college basketball, playing for USC in 2023-24. The Trojans missed the NCAA tournament, and finished with a losing season. Bronny averaged under 5 points a game, playing in a limited role due to a heart injury. The team did find some rhythm as the season was about to end, but Bronny didn't have a single game scoring in double figures after a January 17 contest against Arizona.

Critics say Bronny is only with the Lakers because of his dad, LeBron. It could be considered fair criticism, but Bronny will surely get his chance to prove his doubters wrong. The young star reportedly had a strong showing in the NBA Combine, and several other franchises were rumored to want Bronny in the draft. In the end, he is headed to Los Angeles, where he will team with his dad and Anthony Davis to try and win another title.

The Lakers were rumored this offseason to have to fight to keep LeBron. It seems the team won't have that problem now. The 20-plus year veteran averaged nearly 26 points this past season. He also grabbed 7 rebounds a contest. Despite his age, LeBron still has plenty of gas in the tank. LeBron's window to keep playing is closing, and playing alongside Bronny may be the last jolt of energy he needs before he decides to step away from pro basketball.

The journey to get an NBA championship starts tomorrow for the James duo. For now, LeBron gets to bask in the glow of seeing his son get the experience of becoming an NBA player.