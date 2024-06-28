The fact that LeBron James and Bronny James could play together on the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2024-25 season is hard to comprehend. The closest any father-son duo has come to recreating that feat was Gerald and Damien Wilkins, who played five years and 298 days apart during the late 90s and early 00s. LeBron James played long enough to withstand father time and fulfill his dream of being on the same team as his son, Bronny. The intriguing thing is that it isn't just a product of LeBron sticking around to have the moment, as he will still be a legitimate top-20 player in the NBA.

Bronny James may have a bit more convincing to do to become a full-time NBA player. The narrative will continue that Bronny is only on the Lakers because of his LeBron, but it is time for Bronny to prove that he belongs. It won't be easy for the kid, as he will have a target on his back whenever he gets on the floor. However, if Bronny continues to show a superb work ethic, he may get the chance to be a good role player in the NBA.

15. Mike Dunleavy and Mike Dunleavy Jr

Mike Dunleavy played his last game on March 3rd, 1990, while his son Mike Jr played his first on October 30, 2002. The gap between their first and last NBA games was 12 years and 241 days.

14. Rick Barry and Jon Barry

Rick Barry played his last game on April 14th, 1980, while his son Jon played his first on December 8th, 1992. The gap between their first and last NBA games was 12 years and 238 days.

13. Rick Brunson and Jalen Brunson

Rick Brunson played his last game on April 19th, 2006, while his son Jalen played his first on October 17th, 2018. The gap between their first and last NBA games was 12 years and 181 days.

12. Milt Wagner and Dajuan Wagner

Milt Wagner played his last game on December 1st, 1990, while his son Dajuan played his first on November 26th, 2002. The gap between their first and last NBA games was 11 years and 360 days.

11. John Stockton and David Stockton

John Stockton played his last game on April 30th, 2003, while his son David played his first on February 21st, 2015. The gap between their first and last NBA games was 11 years and 297 days.

10. Dell Curry, Stephen Curry and Seth Curry

Dell Curry played his last game on May 2nd, 2002. Seth Curry played his first game on January 5th, 2014, while Steph played his first on October 28, 2009. The gap between Dell and Seth was 11 years and 248 days, while the gap between Dell and Steph was seven years and 179 days.

9. Juwan Howard and Jett Howard

Juwan Howard played his last game on April 17th, 2013, while Jett played his first on October 25th, 2023. The gap between Juwan and Jett was ten years and 191 days.

8. Tim Hardaway and Tim Hardaway Jr.

Tim Hardaway played his last game on May 1st, 2003, while Tim Jr played his first on October 30, 2013. The gap between Tim and Tim Jr was ten years and 182 days.

7. Gary Payton and Gary Payton II

Gary Payton played his last game on April 29th, 2007, while Gary II played his first on April 2nd, 2017. The gap between them was nine years and 339 days.

6. Glen Rice and Glen Rice Jr.

Glen Rice played his last game on January 1, 2004, while Glen Jr played his first on November 12th, 2013. The gap between Glen and Glen Jr was nine years and 306 days.

5. Terry Davis and Ed Davis

Terry Davis played his last game on April 18th, 2001, while Ed played his first on December 1st, 2010. The gap between Terry and Ed was nine years and 227 days.

4. Glenn Robinson and Glenn Robinson III

Glenn Robinson played his last game on June 14th, 2005, while Glenn III played his first on November 14th, 2014. The gap between Glenn and Glenn III was nine years and 153 days.

3. Patrick Ewing and Patrick Ewing Jr.

Patrick Ewing played his last game on April 30th, 2004, while Patrick Jr played his first on March 27th, 2011. The gap between Patrick and Patrick Jr was eight years and 331 days.

2. Kenyon Martin and Kenyon Martin Jr.

Kenyon Martin played his last game on February 2nd, 2015, while Kenyon Jr played his first on January 8th, 2021. The gap between Kenyon and Kenyon Jr was five years and 340 days.

1. Gerald Wilkins and Damien Wilkins

Gerald Wilkins played his last game on February 5th, 1999, while Damien played his first on November 3rd, 2004. The gap between Gerald and Damien was five years and 298 days.

LeBron and Bronny James will be the gold standard for father-son duos. We may never see another father-son duo play together in the NBA. However, there are a few candidates. If James continues to play at his pace, could he play with both of his sons when Bryce is ready for the league? Will Jayson Tatum finish the beautiful story he has written with his son by one day playing with Deuce? It seems unlikely, but anything is possible with role models like their fathers.