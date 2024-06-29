It's been a day since Bronny James was drafted and the discussions are far from fading away. Many theorize about how the 19-year-old will fare in the league, and even the players themselves can't help but touch on the topic. During an episode of Podcast P, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Paul George made it known that he believes Bronny has NBA potential.

“I'm a fan of Bronny,” George said. “I think he has NBA potential for sure.”

That's specifically the topic that most discussions around Bronny focus on — whether or not he has NBA-level talent. Besides his age (Bronny is just 19 years old), James only spent a year in college before deciding to commit to the draft. His stats with USC basketball weren't mind-blowing as well, which led to plenty of skepticism from critics.

Regardless, it looks like the 6-foot-2 guard showed a bit of upside during this year's Draft Combine. Bronny garnered attention with his 40-and-a-half-inch vertical leap, in addition to a 19-of-25 performance during the three-point shooting drill. He was also measured with a 6'7 wingspan, which will definitely be helpful defensively considering his lack of size.

Defense could be the difference maker for Bronny

While his performance in the combine scrimmage wasn't too impressive, Bronny's athleticism could be the key to a successful adjustment in the pros. And it helps that his goals are somewhat realistic. If one were to be blunt, Bronny is no superstar like his father, and he knows that. It's exactly why he mentioned a couple of interesting names when asked which players he models his game after: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Davion Mitchell.

All three are defensive specialists who can also score when needed. They don't need to take 20 shot attempts to be effective on the floor; they know their role, and they embrace it wholeheartedly. They aren't the largest on the court either. Holiday, White and Mitchell are all below 6'5, yet they play bigger than their size because of sheer effort.

Can Bronny somehow develop into that kind of player? As mentioned, he has the athleticism to guard taller and faster players. Secondly, the commitment to become such a prototype is also present. However, there are still lots of aspects to Bronny's game that need development. His shooting efficiency could use more consistency. He has to handle the ball better for JJ Redick to give him reps at the one. For now, he might be a two-way contract utility guy, scoring in transition and playing off the ball during half-court sets.

All things considered, only time will tell if Bronny James can develop from a raw prospect to a high-quality rotational piece. Still, if a star like Paul George can see potential in the youngster, then the possibility of it happening shouldn't be ruled out.