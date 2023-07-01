Klutch Sports CEO and super agent Rich Paul dominated the first day of 2023 NBA free agency, and sure enough, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was hyped for his good friend.

Paul may not be an NBA star, but he handles plenty of them and makes sure they get paid. That's exactly what he did on Friday as his clients received nine-digit offers here and there. On just Draymond Green, Jerami Grant and Fred VanVleet alone, Paul got the trio a combined $390 million deal.

It started with Green securing a four-year, $100 million contract with the Golden State Warriors. Then, Paul guided Grant to a five-year, $160 million contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. One of the biggest highlights of the day came from Paul and Klutch Sports as well after VanVleet took a three-year, $130 million deal with the Houston Rockets.

James, for his part, couldn't help but be proud of his friend as fans and experts alike heaped praise on Paul. The Lakers star even quoted Drake from the rapper's song Pound Cake / Paris Morton Music 2, saying: “And y'all still wanna question is Rich Paul is the H.I.M. It says a lot about you if you not feeling us. I told him less is more it's plenty of us.”

And y'all still wanna question is Rich Paul is the H.I.M. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. It says a lot about you if you not feeling us. I told him less is more it's plenty of us — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 1, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, LeBron James reacted to a meme celebrating Rich Paul's big day in a hilarious way. The Lakers leader laughed at the social media post, though he definitely agreed to the message sent. Paul helps his clients secure the bag, plain and simple.

Considering how well Paul did in the first day of free agency, it's not wrong to expect him and his other clients to make more splash in the next few days. Hey, maybe Paul can even bring some more Klutch players to the Lakers and give James a nice assist as LA looks to compete for the NBA title once again.