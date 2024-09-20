The Los Angeles Lakers are in for a new challenge this season, with a new coach and a new system, though for LeBron James, things are business as usual as he enters Year 22. In a workout video, James wowed fans with his peak physical condition that contributed to his longevity in the NBA. The oldest player in the league will turn 40 in December, but he still remains one of the best players in the world.

As proof, LeBron James just won Olympics MVP in the 2024 Paris games, and you can see him workout ahead of Lakers training camp on his official Instagram and a video via ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

Can the Lakers make the most of LeBron James in Year 22?

Besides winning Olympics MVP, Bron also signed an extension with the Lakers, a two-year deal worth $104 million, giving the front office enough flexibility to sign other free agents to bolster the team.

However, so far, the Lakers have only hired JJ Redick after whiffing on Dan Hurley, and they have only drafted Bronny James and Dalton Knecht, who, to be fair, looks like he could already play meaningful NBA minutes.

As constructed, the Lakers are a playoff contender. They might even be a top-four seed in the Western Conference, if everyone is healthy and playing their best.

However, the team is far from a title contender, given their considerable flaws in perimeter defense and rebounding. Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell can put up lots of points, but they give up roughly the same number, which is fine most of the time with Anthony Davis on the backside.

After all, Davis is such a defensive monster that he can erase mistakes in coverages and overcome all mismatches. Still, the problem is he expends so much energy on defense that his offense dips a bit, and constant banging in the post makes him prone to injury.

Mo' players, mo' problems

Meanwhile, Rui Hachimura stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 225 pounds, but he only averaged 4.3 rebounds per game last season, awful numbers for a forward of his size and frame.

Jarred Vanderbilt is a defensive pest and hustle guy, but his offensive limitations make him a situational player in the postseason. He needs an outside shot if he wants to play heavy minutes in the playoffs.

This lack of rebounding again puts the burden on the boards on James and Davis, causing them to expend so much energy in the regular season just trying to win games that they are already gassed when the playoffs arrive.

Still, LeBron James, as seen in the workout video, remains in top physical condition. All pressure is now on the Lakers to stop botching the King's twilight years by adding actual contributors ready to win championships.