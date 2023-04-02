The Los Angeles Lakers are coming into their Sunday bout against the Houston Rockets with a “must-win” attitude. Boasting a record of 39-38, the difference between the eighth-seeded Lakers and the 12-seeded Utah Jazz is a mere three wins. With five games remaining on the docket, and the playoff picture still yet to be determined, every contest moving forward is vital for their postseason aspirations. Luckily, the club looks to be prepping for their game against Houston with star big man Anthony Davis being a full go. The question on every Lakers fan’s mind: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Rockets?

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Rockets

Anthony Davis is one of the most lethal big men the game has ever seen when out on the hardwood. Even this season, despite the perception of a regression in his game, the 30-year-old has proven to be a top-notch force to be reckoned with, as he’s averaging 26.3 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game on 56.7% shooting from the floor.

The problem is and has always been the fact that Davis struggles with his availability due to his injury-prone nature and, as has been the case seemingly all throughout his tenure with the Lakers, his status heading into Sunday’s game against the Rockets looked to be in question.

Fortunately for them, however, the power forward comes into Los Angeles’ contest down in Houston listed as “probable” despite dealing with a stress injury in his right foot, as per the league’s official injury report.

As expected, Lakers coach Darvin Ham announced before tipoff that Davis will be good to go against the Rockets.

Having Anthony Davis in the fold would certainly be a great thing for Darvin Ham and company, especially when considering that they may be without LeBron James, as he’s listed as questionable with soreness in his right foot.

So, when it comes to the question of whether or not Anthony Davis will be playing tonight vs. the Rockets, the answer is yes.