The regular season is rapidly approaching its bitter end and the Los Angeles Lakers are still fighting to secure a spot to participate in the 2023 playoffs. At 39-38, the club currently resides as the eighth seed in the Western Conference standings. Unfortunately for them, the difference between them and the 12-seeded Utah Jazz is a mere three wins, meaning that, from this point forward, all outings should be considered must-wins, especially Sunday’s contest against the Houston Rockets. However, head coach Darvin Ham may be forced to game plan for this road game without superstar forward LeBron James in the mix. With this, the question that’s on every Lakers fan’s mind: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Rockets?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

LeBron James injury status vs. Rockets

LeBron James has been marred by injuries throughout the 2022-23 campaign. Most recently, he was shelved for a 13-game span after tearing a tendon in his right foot back in late February. Since making his return to the rotation on March 26, the Lakers have managed to rattle off two wins in three outings.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

And while he has appeared to be fully recovered from his injury when on the hardwood, he could end up missing Los Angeles’ upcoming bout against the Houston Rockets due to it, as he’s currently listed as “questionable” for the outing as a result of soreness in his right foot, as per the league’s official injury report.

The good news for Lakers fans is that as expected, LeBron has now been upgraded to available for Sunday’s contest.

So, when it comes to the question of whether or not LeBron James will be playing tonight vs. the Rockets, the answer is yes.