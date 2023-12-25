This is LeBron James' Christmas message for Adam Silver and the NBA.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the NBA's headliners for their Christmas Day slate of games. They have the afternoon slot against their franchise rival the Boston Celtics. James is no stranger to playing on Christmas Day. Since LeBron James has joined the Lakers, they have played on Christmas Day every year. Prior to that, James played on Christmas with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat. Ahead of this year's slate of games, James took to social media to plead for the return of the Christmas Day specific jerseys the NBA used to have.

This was amazing!! 💨💨💨💨🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾. I do wish we had Xmas day uniforms across the league still. Wonder why it stopped. 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/A73AF7Dnn0 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 24, 2023

The last time that the NBA had specific Christmas Day jerseys was back in 2017. Following that year, the NBA's jersey contract with Adidas expired and Nike took over as the NBA's jersey manufacturer. 2008 was the first year the NBA decided to make Christmas specific jerseys and they became a popular item among players and fans.

When James and the Lakers take the court this Christmas against the Celtics, they will be wearing their normal Lakers jerseys. In any case, the Lakers are looking to get on the right track after losing four of five games since the in-season tournament win. They got a big road win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday and are looking to carry over that momentum.

James has been having a fantastic season at age 39. He's been averaging 25.7 points per game, 7.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 54.4 percent shooting from the field, 41.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 73.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.