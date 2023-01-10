By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

LeBron James earned Player of the Week honors for games played between January 2 to 8, and the Los Angeles Lakers star made sure to rub it in the face of his haters.

The Lakers forward averaged 35.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists in the four games the team played in Week 12 of the NBA. The Purple and Gold also went 4-0 in that span, with LeBron carrying the team in the absence of Anthony Davis.

Several friends and fans congratulated LeBron for the achievement, with one even joking that he should slow down in Year 20 because the “haters can’t take anymore.” James reposted the message on his Instagram stories and responded by suggesting he had to shut them down with his play.

“I mean they won’t leave me alone,” LeBron said along with laughing and shrugging emojis.

LeBron James definitely deserves the honor, so he also earned that right to fire back at his detractors who keep saying he’s washed or merely stat-padding. Not only is he putting up great numbers for the Lakers, but he’s also helping them win–leaving the haters without any bullet to use to criticize him.

LeBron James to his haters after winning player of the week 😅 @KingJames doing the talking on and off the court pic.twitter.com/lstIfvonR2 — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) January 10, 2023

The Lakers are still a below .500 team, but LeBron’s efforts have brought them within striking distance of the Play-In and playoff spots in the Western Conference.

Unfortunately, James won’t be with the team when they play the Denver Nuggets on Monday. LeBron is dealing with a left ankle soreness. Hopes are high, however, that he won’t sit out for long.