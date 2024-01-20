Just a father and his son.

The USC basketball team has not been very good this season. Even so, they have had fans, media and NBA teams alike tuning into the their games. A big reason for that is they have a potential lottery pick in Isaiah Collier. But perhaps the key reason for USC's popularity is the presence of Bronny James. An NBA prospect in his own right, Bronny has made a remarkable return to the court after going into cardiac arrest in the offseason. His dad, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, has made sure not to miss his son's games. LeBron recently took to social media to drop a heartfelt message on watching Bronny play.

Crazy man! My mom sitting right next to me just said “You know how amazing this is!? Sitting here with my son while watching my grandson on TV. I feel so present and blessed”. Shit almost brought me to tears just now. — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 20, 2024

LeBron James has a player option on his Lakers contract this upcoming offseason and he's been very clear about his desire to play at least one season in the NBA with Bronny. Bronny is eligible for the NBA Draft after this season at USC.

Bronny recently has joined the USC starting lineup amid injuries to the backcourt of Collier and Boogie Ellis. His first start against Colorado didn't go so smoothly as he finished the game on 0-7 shooting and only one assist. Against Arizona, however, he put up 11 points on 5-11 shooting, grabbed five rebounds and dished out six assists.

Through ten games this season, Bronny has been averaging 5.8 points per game, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists with splits of 36.8 percent shooting from the field, 23.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 64.3 percent shooting from the free throw line. He's also been one of the team's best defensive players.