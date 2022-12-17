By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Of course, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is a hoops junkie. But he also holds an appreciation for other sports, with soccer being one of them. With the World Cup Final between Argentina and France set to take place Saturday morning, the media asked James who his pick is to win the World Cup after his team’s win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

James provided reporters with the following hilarious response:

“I’m not gonna choose… I just want to see a great match like the rest of the world, besides whoever is rooting for France or Argentina. It’s going to be a great one — I look forward to seeing two of the greatest to ever play that sport go at it, so it’ll be fun.”

LeBron James, 37, is in his 20th year in the NBA and his fifth with the Lakers. He’s averaging 26.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.6 blocks across 21 appearances this season. James is struggling to shoot threes thus far compared to seasons past, as he’s converting just 31.4% of his long-range looks, his lowest percentage since the 2015-16 campaign when he was a Cleveland Cavalier.

After a disappointing overtime loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, the Lakers responded in a major way to beat the Nuggets 126-108, all without Anthony Davis, who left the game with an injury after playing just 17 minutes. Thomas Bryant and Russell Westbrook both stepped up in the absence of Davis, as the former logged 21 points and six rebounds and the latter a triple-double.