LeBron James went on social media to flex that his wife Savannah is playing as their son Bronny James on NBA 2K25. We're not entirely sure if this is the first time Savannah played an NBA 2K game. But if that were the case, she isn't to blame for getting into the game. Any proud parent would love to play as their kid on a video game at least once. Thankfully, both LeBron and Savannah are relatively young as parents. That means it isn't difficult to get them to play video games, especially now their eldest kid is on it.

In the clip LeBron shared on Instagram, Savannah was playing as Bronny in the game's practice mode. While she was taking shots from the top of the key, LeBron couldn't help but check if his wife knew how to dunk in-game. Savannah then proceeded to dunk with both parents having hyped expressions towards the end of the clip.

Bronny and LeBron James set to make history during 2024-25 NBA season

As of the time of this writing, we are less than a month away from the commencement of the 2024-25 NBA season. Many teams made drastic changes to their roster, making this year all the more exciting. However, one of the most awaited moments in the upcoming season is the debut of Bronny James. While Bronny's declaration to play in the NBA was controversial, many are still looking forward to what the young James has to offer.

The moment LeBron James and Bronny step foot on the hardwood together in their opening game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, they'll become the first-ever father-son duo to play together in the NBA. While the moment will be nothing short of heartwarming, all eyes will likely be on Bronny. Leading up to his entry into the 2024 NBA Draft, analysts and fans alike have been critical of the young James' game. Many believe that he isn't ready to play amongst the world's best basketball players. Others even think that Bronny should play in the G League instead.

Having all that said, the Los Angeles Lakers' opening could go either way for Bronny. Either he proves everyone wrong with a strong performance, or he never hears the end of the critics because of all the pressure that could potentially get to him. Hopefully, LeBron and the rest of the coaching staff can whip him into shape during training camp.