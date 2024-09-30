The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for their most exciting seasons in franchise history. In addition to superstar forward LeBron James returning to the team, Los Angeles brought in James' son Bronny to bolster their talent for the future. James Sr. gave reporters a fitting take on playing with his son at Lakers Media Day Monday.

“It’s a lot of excitement. Just pure joy, to be honest, to come to work every day and put in hard work with your son. We push each other… just a very joyous moment not only for myself but for our family,” LeBron James said, per Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell.

LeBron and Bronny James are two of the few father-son NBA duos in league history. With James being an all-time great, the significance factor increases even more. Although the Lakers are focusing more on Bronny's future development, it sounds like he can still practice with the team and his father.

Nearly a week before Lakers Media Day, Rob Pelinka revealed an interesting trashing-talking moment between the Jameses at a practice:

“In our pickup game, I think it was yesterday or two days ago [Bronny] got switched onto LeBron. And LeBron took him baseline and up and under off the glass. The words exchanged afterward were probably more challenging than anyone else,” Pelinka said, via Spectrum Sportsnet.

Despite the banter, LeBron James is proud of his son. He gave this response when asked how Bronny looked in the purple and gold on Monday:

“He looks d***n good. He looks better than I did my rookie year,” James replied, via NBA on ESPN.

Fans are stoked to see the Jameses play together, but the Lakers retain big goals for 2024-25. They want to make a deeper run and bring another championship back to LA. With the host of contributors returning, the Lakers will certainly have a chance to do it.