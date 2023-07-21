Lionel Messi is making his debut with Inter Miami on Friday, and all of the United States sports world is set to be tuned in. Even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is now expected to be in attendance at the game, reports ESPN's Dave McMenamin,

LeBron James is expected to attend Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut on Friday, a source told ESPN. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 21, 2023

Quite the star-studded member of the crowd for the debut of Lionel Messi, although it comes as no surprise that LeBron James would show up. James has become much more involved in cultural events as he has gotten older, and there is no doubt that the debut of the greatest soccer player of all-time on an MLS team is a big deal for American sports.

Lionel Messi will probably bring out all the stars in Miami for his debut; the ticket prices for the game are soaring, and Miami is known to be one of the hotter celebrity hubs in the United States. Although it is reported that Messi is going to come off the bench, it is certain that the crowd will go wild once he sees the pitch.

LeBron James has been making his rounds at professional sporting events recently that he normally wouldn't be spotted at. Before he attends the debut of Messi on Friday, James recently was spotted in Puerto Rico at a professional basketball game, much to the surprise of those in attendance. Nevertheless, James is getting older, and he probably is just trying to take in as many sights as possible while enjoying his NBA offseason.

While Lionel Messi will have the attention of the country during his debut for Inter Miami on Friday, lookout for LeBron James in attendance cheering him on.