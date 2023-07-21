The Lionel Messi Inter Miami debut is almost here, and millions around the world will be watching. If you want to be one of the 18,000 at DRV PNK Stadium Fort Lauderdale to see the MLS squad take on the Mexican side Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, it’s going to cost you a pretty penny.

The average ticket price to watch Lionel Messi's debut in America is $440 for a ticket, according to Vivid Seats. That’s an 888% increase since June 6, which is (by far) the highest in team history.

The average ticket price for Lionel Messi’s debut for Inter Miami is $440 😳 pic.twitter.com/qtsDPKavX9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 21, 2023

The good news is you can get a seat inside the stadium for less than that. As of Friday afternoon, just hours before the 8:00 pm ET match, you can get a ticket on Vivid Seats for $155. The highest ticket is going for just over $21,000, which is practically a steal compared to the $110,000 some sellers were asking earlier in the week.

The $440 average ticket price for Messi’s first appearance in an Inter Miami shirt is nearly 10 times higher than the average MLS ticket price of $48. By comparison, MLS tickets are the second-least expensive (on average) of the major North American pro sports leagues.

NFL leads the way with a $151 average ticket price, followed by the NBA ($94) and NHL ($83). Major League Baseball is currently the most affordable league, with an average ticket price of $36.

If you can’t make the Lionel Messi-Inter Miami debut, the team plays again in the Leagues Cup on Tuesday, July 25, against Atlanta United. The low-end tickets to that game are currently a little more affordable at $127, but the high for that matchup is $13,392.