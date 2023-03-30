A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

LeBron James has been available for the Los Angeles Lakers‘ last two games. This is after the four-time NBA champ sat out for an extended period due to a nagging foot injury. The Lakers have a huge game coming up on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and at this point, it’s no surprise that the fans want to know whether or not LeBron will be available for that key matchup.

LeBron James injury status vs. Timberwolves

There’s some bad news and some good news for the Lakers. The bad news is that officially, LeBron is listed as questionable for Friday’s tilt. It’s still the same sore right foot that has kept him on the injury report, but at this point, it seems that LA fans need not worry. The good news here is that despite being listed as questionable for both of LA’s previous two games, LeBron has been able to play through the injury. This should be the case again on Friday as the Lakers look to secure their spot in the playoffs out West.

Entering Friday’s tilt, the Lakers are just a half-game behind Minnesota for the seventh seed. A Top 6 finish and a guaranteed spot in the playoffs are still actually within reach for LeBron and Co., with the sixth-placed Golden State Warriors just 1.5 games ahead of them at this point. It goes without saying, however, that LA will need to win on Friday first.

It is also worth noting that Anthony Davis has been listed as probable to play, while D’Angelo Russell has been removed from the injury report altogether. This only means that we’re looking at a (relatively) fully healthy Lakers squad for Friday’s showdown.