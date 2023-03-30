A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to battle the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second time since the February NBA trade deadline. D’Angelo Russell was unable to suit up when the Lakers hosted Minnesota on March 3rd due to injury, and it was actually the Timberwolves who came out on top of that one, 110-102. LA will be out for some revenge on Friday night when they head on over to Minnesota, and Russell’s return to his former stomping ground adds even more spice to this narrative.

D’Angelo Russell injury status vs. Timberwolves

The good news for Lakers fans is that D-Lo should be good to go for Friday’s showdown. The one-time All-Star has been removed from the injury report after missing two out of LA’s last three games due to a sore right hip. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Russell should be in the starting lineup on Friday against his former team.

In other injury news, LeBron James is currently listed as questionable with soreness in his right foot. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer has played in the Lakers’ last two games, though, so he too should be available against Minnesota. The same should be the case for Anthony Davis, who has been listed as probable to play.

The Timberwolves, on the other hand, are dealing with a long list of injuries. Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards are both considered probable to play, along with Kyle Anderson. Jaylen Nowell, Taurean Prince, Naz Reid, Matt Ryan, and Austin Rivers are all questionable.

Entering Friday’s matchup, the Lakers are 0.5 games behind the Timberwolves for the seventh seed in the West.