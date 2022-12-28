By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Orlando Magic struck gold when they drafted Paolo Banchero with the first overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. A scorer blessed with an incredibly soft touch, the 20-year old, barring any unforeseen injury problems, is on track to be one of the best players in the NBA, given his combination of size, skill, and athleticism. And LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, two former MVPs, know that Banchero is well on his way to becoming a superstar.

Speaking with reporters following the Los Angeles Lakers’ much-needed 129-110 victory over the Magic, LeBron James showered Paolo Banchero with lofty praise, especially coming from someone as decorated as the King.

“He has been exceptional, playing great ball. A three-level scorer so far in this league — in the paint, midrange and from outside pretty well as of late. He is only going to get better and better. Every game he’ll get better and better, every film session he’ll get better and better. All of these experiences are really good for him on a game-to-game basis,” James said, per The Rookie Wire.

Banchero may have had the worst game of his professional career on Tuesday night, scoring a career-low four points on 1-6 shooting. However, that shouldn’t put a damper on his leaguewide perception. It’s rare that a player of his caliber enters the league, and LeBron James acknowledged that the Magic are fortunate to have yet another talented number one overall pick join their ranks.

“They definitely have a really good one. He is a great kid, too. Another great one here in Orlando once again. They’ve had some really, really good picks in their drafts. You look at Shaq, you look at Dwight (Howard) — they’ve done really well,” James added.

On the season, Paolo Banchero is still averaging 21.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 44.5 percent shooting. Lakers guard Russell Westbrook put it best as to what kind of player the Magic forward would be as he gets better with age.

“He is going to be a hell of a player,” Westbrook said.

Perhaps Paolo Banchero, who was awestruck by the presence of LeBron James, his childhood favorite, was simply distracted en route to the worst performance of his young career. He will have an opportunity to bounce back when the Magic take on the league-worst Detroit Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back.