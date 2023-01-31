The Los Angeles Lakers will continue their East Coast road trip on Tuesday evening as they head to the iconic Madison Square Garden to clash with the New York Knicks. This is a classic rivalry that everyone will be watching. But, there is one player fans will be hoping to see once tip-off rolls around: LeBron James.

Thankfully for the Lakeshow, James will be suiting up here, as reported by Dave McMenamin for ESPN. The King missed Monday’s contest against the Brooklyn Nets due to load management as LA ultimately lost 121-104. Anthony Davis was also unavailable, leaving Darvin Ham’s rotation extremely shorthanded.

Bron has been battling ankle soreness for a while but continues to play through the ailment. And by the looks of it, the injury isn’t hampering his production the least bit. The 38-year-old is averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7.1 assists on 50% shooting from the field. Insane. He also just dropped 41 on the Boston Celtics over the weekend and was unfortunately the victim of a missed call in regulation that could’ve won the Lakers the game.

Tuesday’s encounter at MSG is the first time LeBron James will play at the most famous venue in the NBA since January of 2020 and in his career, the veteran has balled out versus New York, posting averages of 26.6 points, 7.2 dimes, and 7.2 boards in 56 outings.

The Lakers sit at 23-28 on the season and have lost back-to-back contests. They will need a big night from LeBron James in order to take down Julius Randle and the Knicks. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.