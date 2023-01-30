The Los Angeles Lakers lost a heartbreaker to the Boston Celtics on Saturday in overtime and probably should’ve won in regulation. LeBron James was clearly hacked by Jayson Tatum but the referees missed the call, which resulted in The King putting on a theatrical performance that many criticized. The latest figure to do so was Chandler Parsons on Monday, who dropped a bonkers take on James’ actions. Brace yourselves for some absolute foolishness.

Via FanDuel TV:

“I can watch my French Bulldog get ran over by the Mailman right now, and I would not react like that” 🤦😂@ChandlerParsons on LeBron’s dramatic reaction to controversial no-call at end of Celtics vs Lakers game #RunItBack with @bansky@ShamsCharania & @MichelleDBeadlepic.twitter.com/idUym6sKld — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) January 30, 2023

Yikes. The real question here is why doesn’t Parsons love his dog more? I’d be balling my eyes out if a mailman ran over my pup.

Back to the topic at hand, though. LeBron had every right to react the way he did. Tatum clearly slapped him on the forearm which affected his layup attempt that would’ve won the game. The NBRA even admitted later on they missed the call. Duh.

Did LeBron James go a little bit overboard? Perhaps. He did have quite the fit. Nevertheless, this is The King. And there have been countless times where the 38-year-old is fouled, yet officials don’t call it. He’s clearly being treated unfairly.

The Lakers went on to lose 125-121, falling to 4-6 in their last 10 games. Monday’s meeting with the Brooklyn Nets won’t be easy either as Bron and Anthony Davis are both sitting. On a more positive note, LA gave the C’s a serious run for their money and James dropped 41. He’s quickly closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. Father Time is simply not a thing for the veteran.