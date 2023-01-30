Kevin Durant and LeBron James may be competitors on the basketball court, but what is clear is that these two have a high level of respect for each other. The Brooklyn Nets star recently opened up about his true feelings on LeBron’s longevity and how he’s still dominating the league at age 38. This fact has apparently led to a major realization for KD.

Durant admitted that his competitive nature has him believing that he too can accomplish what LeBron is doing right now in his 20th season in the NBA. However, KD was also quick to acknowledge the fact that it’s simply amazing to marvel at the things James is doing right now:

“It’s inspiring to see,” Durant said. “As a competitor, it’s like, ‘Man f–k that, I can do that s–t too.’ But then it’s like, ‘Dang he’s in year 20, he’s 38 years old.’ He goes through so much. … Salute to that.”

To be fair, Kevin Durant did not say that he didn’t believe he could match LeBron’s unbridled legacy. What KD is saying here is that what LeBron has achieved — and continues to achieve to this very day — is simply awe-inspiring. Durant is also one of the greatest players to pick up a basketball, so for him to offer such high praise for the Lakers superstar speaks volumes of just how much admiration the basketball world has for the great LeBron James.

Right now, LeBron is just a handful of games away from finally breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. Just like the rest of us, you can be sure that Kevin Durant will also be an avid spectator of that momentous occasion.