Team USA has always been regarded as a basketball super power, especially after the program was able to field NBA players. But fast-forward to today, it seems that the rest of the world is catching up once again, threatening to send us back to the dark ages from 2002-2006.

In fact, Team USA has missed the podium in the last two FIBA World Cup appearances despite fielding a NBA-loaded roster.

However, what's preventing Team USA from going back to the dark times is its recent success at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where they won the gold medal. With the 2024 Paris Olympics just around the corner, Team USA has assembled a star-studded cast with the hopes of continuing the gold-medal streak.

But while a LeBron James-led roster will have a surplus of talent, the rest of the world will also have some world-class talent of their own combined with elite chemistry. Given that Team USA will have their hands full, it's worth looking back at the times the USA absorbed some heartbreaking losses. Let's rank Team USA's 10 most shocking defeats.

10. Australia 98, USA 94 (2019 exhibition)

Team USA hadn't lost a game in 78 contests since 2008. However, that streak was snapped after Team USA dropped a tight game against Australia. The Boomers relied on Patty Mills' 30-point explosion to hand the USA its first defeat since 2006. Although it was only an exhibition match, the game showed a glimpse of Team USA's incoming downfall internationally.

9. France 87, USA 82 (2021 Tokyo Olympics group stages)

After France eliminated them at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, which we will get to later, USA faced its tormentors led by three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in the first round of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

To the surprise of everyone, France reasserted their mastery over Team USA, handing them a loss in the first round. It also marked their first loss in the Olympic games since 2004.

8. Germany 113, USA 111 (2023 FIBA World Cup semifinals)

At the 2023 FIBA World Cup, USA fielded a roster once again depleted of stars. Nonetheless, the team still managed to go deep in the tournament despite a deflating loss at the hands of Lithuania.

However, eventual World Cup champion Germany led by Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder proved to be too much for a hastily assembled USA team. In fact, Germany went on a 22-5 scoring run in the final quarter spearheaded by Schroder to keep Team USA out of the gold-medal game.

7. Canada 127, USA 118 (2023 FIBA World Cup bronze-medal game)

Speaking of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Team USA suffered another heartbreaking loss at the bronze-medal game. Facing fellow FIBA Americas rival Canada, Team USA couldn't handle a tough Canadian team, which was also composed of NBA standouts led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dillon Brooks and Kelly Olynyk.

Despite Mikal Bridges' tough game-tying three, Team USA ran out of gas in overtime to surrender a podium finish.

6. Puerto Rico 92, USA 73 (2004 Athens Olympics group stages)

Leading up to the 2004 Olympic Games, it was expected that Team USA would have an easy assignment going against Puerto Rico. In fact, Team USA had outplayed Puerto Rico in their last five outings.

Unfortunately, the USA was shocked by Puerto Rico in Athens. Puerto Rico raced to an early hot start led by NBA veteran Carlos Arroyo. Arroyo finished the game with 24 points and seven assists to lead his country to a massive victory.

5. Yugoslavia 81, USA 78 (2002 FIBA World Championship quarterfinals)

Faced against a daunting USA Dream Team in the quarterfinals, Yugoslavia knew that they had to play nearly perfect basketball to have a shot against a star-studded team. But right from the get-go, Yugoslavia showed which team was hungrier for the win.

Although USA eventually rallied back into the game, NBA All-Stars Peja Stojakovic and Vlade Divac went to work. They finished with 20 and 16 points, respectively.

4. Greece 101, USA 95 (2006 FIBA World Championship semifinals)

Assembling a group of stars was the formula that allowed Team USA to ascend to becoming a world super power. However, since 2002, the rest of the world was closing the gap and proved that the formula no longer worked. USA made the same mistake again by sending a group of future superstars led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony.

While they did make the semifinals and finished bronze, Greece stood in their way to dash their gold-medal hopes. Vassilis Spanoulis led the charge with 22 points.

3. Nigeria 90, USA 87 (2021 exhibition)

Although it was only an exhibition match, it certainly deserves a special place in African basketball history. In preparation for the 2021 Paris Olympics, the Nigeria D' Tigers pulled off a massive victory by escaping with a 90-87 victory over the USA in a tune-up game.

It marked the first time an African team managed to earn a victory over Team USA. NBA In-Season Tournament champion Gabe Vincent led the D' Tigers with 21 points spiked by six threes.

2. Argentina 87, USA 80 (2002 FIBA World Championship second round)

When the entire world thought that Team USA was unstoppable in international competitions, it was a Manu Ginobili-led Argentina team that proved everyone wrong. Unfazed against the Dream Team, Argentina pulled off the impossible feat, thanks to Manu Ginobili's 15 points.

Furthermore, it was Argentina's game plan that tamed USA's scoring and placed its scorers in shackles. After that, the loss to Argentina ushered a dark era in Team USA basketball's history.

1. France 89, USA 79 (2019 FIBA World Cup quarterfinals)

With a shaky transition to Gregg Popovich, Team USA's dominance has been questioned since the team was formed for the 2019 FIBA World Cup. With plenty of talent being paraded by other powerhouses, it was only a matter of time before Team USA's fortress finally collapsed.

That very moment came in the 2019 FIBA World Cup Quarterfinals, when France blitzed to a 89-79 win at the expense of Team USA. It marked the first time since 2006 that USA lost a game at a major tournament. Furthermore, it was the first time since 2002 that they finished without a medal while also ending their two-straight gold-medal streak.