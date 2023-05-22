A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There is no bigger star on the planet that has popularized the “Taco Tuesday” motto more than Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. So much so, that it’s as if you now cannot not think about LeBron whenever the phrase comes up.

For those that do not know, however, there is actually a legal battle going on right now with regard to the trademarked status of the term “Taco Tuesday.” Fittingly, fast food giant Taco Bell is fighting in court to liberate the phrase and make it free to use for everyone and anyone in the United States — from businesses of all sizes to any and all families across the nation. Taco Bell has now employed LeBron as their latest endorser for this movement, and it is clear that the Lakers talisman is all for the liberation of “Taco Tuesday:”

“‘Taco Tuesday’ is a tradition that everyone should be able to celebrate. All restaurants, all families, all businesses – everybody,” says LeBron James. “‘Taco Tuesdays’ create opportunities that bring people together in so many ways, and it’s a celebration that nobody should own.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Taco Bell’s Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery also provided an official statement from the company expressing their appreciation for all the support they have received in their legal petitions with the USPTO Trademark Trial and Appeal Board:

“Our passion for liberating ‘Taco Tuesday’ is fueled by the community of taco enthusiasts that turned two simple words into a cultural phenomenon,” says Montgomery. “To see the support and excitement in response to our efforts to free ‘Taco Tuesday’ for everyone is not something we take lightly. And, much like Taco Tuesday itself, it’s better when shared.”