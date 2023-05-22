Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Although LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves down 3-0 to the Denver Nuggets, James has plenty to cheer about in his personal life. It starts with his son Bronny James and his recent commitment to USC basketball; meanwhile, Bronny decided to step out for his Senior Prom night, and LeBron hyped him up on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

It is quite the look for Bronny and one that has LeBron James going wild on Instagram. For the King, it is definitely a great distraction from the tough situation he currently finds himself in on the court. If the Lakers can’t find a way to take Game 4 on Monday, it will be an unceremonious end to an exciting year in Los Angeles.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This series has been dominated by the Nuggets, although the Lakers have had their fair share of opportunities. In the end, the Nuggets have just looked like the better team through three games.

Although the sweep is definitely not what he wanted, LeBron James can’t be too disappointed with what the Lakers have accomplished this season. No one expected them to still be competing for an NBA Finals ring at this point in the season after starting 2-10. Of course, making it this far and ultimately losing is still tough. However, the Lakers have a lot to be proud of when looking ahead to next season.

For LeBron, he certainly can be proud of his son Bronny. His outfit on his Senior Prom night is just the latest instance of Bronny taking after the stardom his dad exemplifies.